Former UEFA Champions League winner and FIFA World Cup finalist Wesley Sneijder has claimed that he could have reached Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s level if he was 100% committed to the sport. He went on to add that ‘it’s not like he couldn’t do it but he didn’t want to’.

The former Netherlands international won the Champions League with Inter before leading his national team to the final of World Cup in 2010. However, the Dutch side lost to Spain and subsequently, Sneijder missed out on the Ballon d’Or as Barcelona trio of Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi made the cut with the Argentine winning the prestigious award ultimately.

While in conversation with Fox SportsNL, Sneijder said: “If I would have lived 100% for my sport, I would have joined the list of Cristiano Ronaldo & Messi. I know that. But I didn’t want to, and I don’t regret that. It’s not like I couldn’t do it, I just didn’t want to.”

The 35-year-old even revealed the best player he has ever played with and chose his former Real Madrid teammate Guti.

“Best player I ever played with? Then I choose Guti,” he said. “He impressed me the most. Me and Guti found each other blindly on the pitch, that man was phenomenal. Of course I played with lots of big players but he impressed me the most.”