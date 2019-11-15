David Villa names Barcelona’s UCL final goal as the best in his career

Remember Barcelona’s third and final goal against Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League final? It was the goal that broke millions of hearts as United fans witnessed Lionel Messi and co. lift their fourth European title – and now, David Villa has named it as the most favourite goal of his entire career.

The Spanish legend, who announced earlier this week that he will retire at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season, revealed in a recent interview with Cadena SER, that the above goal which helped Barcelona win the 2010-11 Champions League, is his most favourite of all time.

📻⚽ @guaje7villa, en @ElLarguero "Si piensas en un gol que haya sido además de bonito muy importante fue el de la final de la Champions en Wembley. Por todo: final de Champions, Wembley, ante el Manchester United, nos ponía 3-1… es el que aglutina un poco todo"#VillaConManu pic.twitter.com/bEUdtHOfJq — El Larguero (@ellarguero) November 13, 2019

Watch the video of the goal right here:

“Because of how important it is, and also, because some choose the most beautiful or most difficult goal… in the end, if you have to find a goal that is both beautiful and very important because of the situation, it has to be the one in the Champions League Final in Wembley,” Villa was quoted as saying.

He further added: “Because of all that it is: a Champions League Final, a rival like Manchester United, a stadium like Wembley, and it was also a really beautiful goal, no?”

“And it gave us a sense of calm. Barcelona were up 2-1, and it was the 3-1 to seal the Champions League trophy. It’s a goal that combines a bit of everything.”