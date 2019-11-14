In a recent interview, RB Salzburg star Erling Braut Haaland opened up on the key reason behind his brilliant goal-scoring form, amid interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

To be quite honest, Haaland’s reason is interesting – but of course, readers are welcome to judge for themselves.

“I sleep with the five balls that I have for each hat-trick I scored. I lie in bed and I feel good with them,” he told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet in a recent interview.

“I look at them every day. They are my girlfriends,” the 19-year-old further added.

The young striker has scored 26 goals in just 18 matches in 2019-20 – 15 from 12 Austrian Bundesliga appearances, seven from four Champions League appearances and four from two OFB Cup appearances.

As mentioned earlier, he has also scored five hat-tricks so far this season – three in the Austrian Bundesliga, one in the UCL and one in the OFB Cup.

Needless to say, his imperious form has led to plenty of speculation on his future – and according to various sources, Manchester United and Real Madrid are the top-two teams interested in him at the moment.

But when quizzed about his future by Dagbladet, Haaland chose to remain secretive.

Upon asked “Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid: what do you think about playing at any of them?” he replied: “You know my answer. No comment.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.