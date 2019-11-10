Barcelona fans are beginning to suspect trouble within the club, as a recently-released video seems to show that Lionel Messi snubbed Ousmane Dembele altogether, while greeting his teammates in the dressing room after a recent Champions League game.

Watch the video shared below, to see how Messi and Dembele failed to greet each other within the dressing room:

Ever wondered what the @FCBarcelona dressing room is like after a win? Follow #Messi behind the scenes and wonder no more… 😉#barca #laliga pic.twitter.com/ufrzCJ0cpo — OTRO (@OTRO) November 9, 2019

After sharing a high five and a hug with the likes of Sergio Busquets and a few members of Barcelona’s backroom staff, Messi can be seen entering the dressing room and walking towards Dembele and Samuel Umtiti who were sitting together. While Umtiti rose and greeted the Argentine legend, Dembele did not move and appeared to be wiping his face with a towel as the 32-year-old walked past him.

At the same time, Messi can also be seen sharing a hug with Antoine Griezmann who smiled at the sight of his illustrious teammate – indicating that rumours of an ongoing rift between him and Messi are false. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner then proceeded to greet Sergio Roberto as well, as it can be seen in the video above.

With Messi’s hug with Griezmann seemingly assuring everyone that there was no problem between both of them, it is his reaction to Dembele that has now attracted the attention of the fans – as they feel that something must be wrong within the club.

Only time will tell if the fans were right to have suspected trouble between Messi and Dembele.

Meanwhile, Barcelona raced to a 4-1 win against Celta Vigo in the La Liga on Saturday, thereby regaining their place at the top of the table. Arch-rivals Real Madrid are in second place, with only a two-goal difference separating both teams.