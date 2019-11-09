Reports: UEFA considering hosting 2024 Champions League final in New York

In what could end up being a game changer for European football, UEFA are reportedly in talks to host the 2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final in the New York area in the United States.

If it does indeed end up going ahead, this would be the first time that the UCL final would have been held anywhere outside of Europe, and could certainly change things from a monetary and footballing point of view.

The Morning Consult are reporting that the stadium might already be penciled in as well for the iconic event, with the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey the chosen venue.

The 2022 and 2023 venues for the UCL final have already been decided, with Munich and London the chosen venues respectively, but 2024 would be the year that the direction of European football could change drastically.

While negotiations are only in its infancy, this could weigh in with the decision to shift broadcast of the tournament in USA to CBS from Turner, owing to the low viewing numbers.

The switch to CBS is expected by the 2021-22 season, after last year’s final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur saw a drop in viewership from 2.004m on FOX for the 2018 final, to just 1.508m viewers for the 2019 final on TNT.