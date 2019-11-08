BREAKING NEWS: Ederson ruled out of Man City’s clash at Liverpool

Manchester City have been dealt a blow ahead of their trip to Liverpool with goalkeeper Ederson not fit to play.

Ederson has been ruled out of Manchester City’s blockbuster top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ederson was taken off at half-time of City’s chaotic 1-1 Champions League draw with Atalanta on Wednesday at San Siro with a “muscular problem”.

Substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was later sent off, which left full-back Kyle Walker to take ownership of gloves.

Head coach Guardiola confirmed at a media conference on Friday Ederson is not fit to play but is confident Bravo can fill the sizeable void.

“He’s [Ederson] not able to play tomorrow, I don’t know [how long he is out],” he said.”Sunday he cannot play. We have another top keeper. Claudio Bravo can do it too, we won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup thanks to Claudio. He has a lot of experience with Chile. I have no doubts.”