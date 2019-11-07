Juventus secured their passage to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after a two-one win over Lokomotiv Moscow. The Bianconeri scored a last gasp winner through Douglas Costa to see themselves through. Aaron Ramsey, who ‘stole’ a goal off Cristiano Ronaldo has now apologised to the Portugal international.

Juventus star Aaron Ramsey has apologized for ‘stealing’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in a two-one win over Lokomotiv Moscow. The midfielder tapped the ball in from close range, despite it heading into the net from Ronaldo’s shot. The ex-Arsenal man, nonetheless, explained his decision to intervene.

“I thought the keeper was a lot closer to me and had a chance of diving back and maybe clearing it,” explained Ramsey. (via Goal)

“My instinct took over to make sure that it went over the line. I’ve apologised to Cristiano.”

Nonetheless, Ramsey’s goal was cancelled by an Aleksei Mirnchuk strike, coming just nine minutes after the Welshman’s effort. The two sides remained locked in a tight encounter until the third minute of stoppage time when Douglas Costa scored the winner for the Bianconeri.

Juventus, as a result, qualified for the knockout stages just four games into the group stage. They will find out their round of sixteen opponents during the draw in December.