Zinedine Zidane compares Real Madrid star’s impact to Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid regained their best form in the UEFA Champions League last night when they thrashed Galatasaray by six goals to nil. Rodrygo Goes scored a hattrick, while Karim Benzema added a brace. Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for his side and especially one man in particular, who he likened to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was on the scoresheet yet again, as he scored twice in a six-nil thrashing of Galatasaray.

Benzema netted his fiftieth goal for the club in the Champions League, surpassing legend Alfredo di Stefano in the process. Zidane, meanwhile, compared his impact on the club to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“His numbers speak for themselves,” Zidane said. (via Marca)

“Those that like football know he’s a quality player. He’s important for the team, for attacking… he does it very well. The only thing that’s changed since Cristiano Ronaldo is that Karim is more mature. He’s a father and well… many things have happened lately which are reflected on the pitch.

“I’m very happy for Karim. It’s true that he’s overtaken a legend of this club like Alfredo di Stefano. He’s now like Cristiano Ronaldo in the history of this club. He’s doing something amazing and we simply have to enjoy it and make the most of it.”

A rejuvenated Real Madrid next face Eibar in La Liga, away from home. The team will then disperse for a two-week-long international break, before coming back together to face Real Sociedad.