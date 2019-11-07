Real Madrid star becomes youngest player to score perfect UCL hat-trick

Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes scored a perfect free-kick in Los Blancos’s 6-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Galatasaray. And in the process, the 18-year-old broke multiple records. He became the youngest ever player to score a perfect hat-trick in the competition at 18 years and 301 days.

The Brazilian opened the scoring for Madrid in the fourth minute through a left-footed strike and followed it up with a headed goal only three minutes later. He then completed his treble with a right-footer in injury time of the match.

Rodrygo also broke Wayne Rooney’s record to become the second-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

4′ ⚽️ Left foot

7′ ⚽️ Header

92′ ⚽️ Right foot At 18 years and 301 days old, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is the youngest ever player to score a perfect hat-trick in the Champions League. Talent! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sk5T2AkVFe — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 7, 2019