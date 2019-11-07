Real Madrid star becomes youngest player to score perfect UCL hat-trick

Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes scored a perfect free-kick in Los Blancos’s 6-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Galatasaray. And in the process, the 18-year-old broke multiple records. He became the youngest ever player to score a perfect hat-trick in the competition at 18 years and 301 days.
The Brazilian opened the scoring for Madrid in the fourth minute through a left-footed strike and followed it up with a headed goal only three minutes later. He then completed his treble with a right-footer in injury time of the match.
Rodrygo also broke Wayne Rooney’s record to become the second-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.
4′ ⚽️ Left foot
7′ ⚽️ Header
92′ ⚽️ Right foot
⚽ ⚽⚽ Rodrygo has become the 2nd youngest player to score a hat-trick in CL history (on his 2nd app in the competition)
18y, 133d Raul v Ferencvaros (Oct 1995)
18y, 301d RODRYGO v Galatasaray (tonight)
18y, 340d Wayne Rooney v Fenerbahce (Sept 2004)
