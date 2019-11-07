Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo was angry after being taken off in UCL win over Lokomotiv Moscow

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed why he substituted Cristiano Ronaldo for Paulo Dybala in the Serie A giants’ 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Lokomotiv Moscow. The Portuguese superstar was taken off in the 81st minute of the encounter with the game tied at 1-1.

Replays showed that Ronaldo reacted angrily after being taken off, with many fans claiming it was because of the manager’s decision to sub him. Moreover, he almost scored from a free-kick as well, but Aaron Ramsey nicked the ball into the goal off the line and fans believed that all of it culminated in the former Manchester United star reacting angrily.

However, after Douglas Costa scored the winner for Juventus in injury time, the former Real Madrid star celebrated with his teammates. Sarri later revealed that Ronaldo was unhappy because he has a niggle in his knees and he was taken off on precautionary grounds.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because he’s not ok. He’s had a niggle in his knee for the past few days, which is overloading his thigh, which tires out too much. At the break he was already worried about it. Then, when I saw him make a movement I didn’t like when he was accelerating I took him off because I was scared that he might do himself real harm,” Sarri said after the match.