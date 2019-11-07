WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after getting substituted by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have the best of days in the UEFA Champions League. After ‘almost’ scoring from a free-kick, Ronaldo failed to impose himself on the match and was ultimately taken off for Paulo Dybala in the 81st minute of the encounter against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Replays showed that he wasn’t very happy after being taken off and reacted angrily. Here’s the video.

Sarri has taken Ronaldo off with Juventus needing a win. Ronaldo was quite poor today but that is not something you do, man… — — (@uapersonal) November 6, 2019

Unless Ronaldo was injured, very hard to understand Sarri. Cristiano will rightfully be livid. CR7 hasn’t had the best half of his career, but you just don’t sub off a player like him. Even if he was having the worst game of his career, he can always win you a game. Shocking. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) November 6, 2019

Sarri has confirmed he took Ronaldo off for Dybala because he has not been 100% for a while so the substitution was a pre-caution and not because he was playing bad. Feel sorry for Ronaldo’s haters. pic.twitter.com/v8pvxHHnfG — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) November 6, 2019

However, after Douglas Costa scored the winner for the Serie A giants in injury time, the former Real Madrid star celebrated with his teammates. Manager Maurizio Sarri later revealed that Ronaldo was unhappy because he has a niggle in his knees and he was taken off on precautionary grounds.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because he’s not ok. He’s had a niggle in his knee for the past few days, which is overloading his thigh, which tires out too much. At the break he was already worried about it. Then, when I saw him make a movement I didn’t like when he was accelerating I took him off because I was scared that he might do himself real harm,” Sarri said after the match.