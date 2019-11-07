UEFA Champions League |

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo almost scores from a free-kick but Aaron Ramsey ‘steals’ it off the line

ronaldo ramsey

Juventus came out victorious from their UEFA Champions League group stage encounter against Lokomotiv Moscow. Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa ensured Maurizio Sarri’s men take all three points home with a 2-1 victory. However, what was Ransey’s goal at the end, could have been Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

In only the third minute of the match, the Portuguese talisman’s free-kick was spilt by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme Marinato. The ball was rolling into the goal nevertheless but the former Arsenal star decided to nick it in to ensure Juventus take the lead.

Initially, it appeared that the ball had already gone in before Ramsey nicked it in but replays showed that some part of it hadn’t crossed the line and thus the Welshman was awarded the goal. Here’s the replay!

 

Comments