WATCH: Son Heung-min celebrates by apologising to Andre Gomes after scoring in UCL game vs Red Star Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min apologised to Everton star Andre Gomes after scoring for Spurs in their 4-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League. Son’s tackle had resulted in a horrific injury to Gomes in the Premier League encounter between Spurs and Everton on Sunday.

The Korea Republic international apologised to the former Barcelona midfielder again after the match. “Of course it has been a really tough few days but I have realised how lucky I am with all the support I have had from the fans and my team-mates,” he told BT Sport.

“I can say I’m really sorry for the accident and the situation but I had to focus for the team and I had to keep going and it was the right response to all the people who have supported me.”

Son scores for Tottenham and then goes towards the camera and apologises to Andre Gomes. You just can’t hate Son. This is pure class! pic.twitter.com/GyFCmmt4Nw — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) November 6, 2019

A touching celebration from winger Son Heung Min. What a character. pic.twitter.com/yOe2r1NXQU — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) November 6, 2019

Gomes had posted a video thanking the football fraternity for the support he has received after a horrific injury to his ankle. Everton had revealed that the surgery on their star midfielder’s ankle was successful and that he’d make a full recovery.