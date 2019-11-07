Twitter has a field day as Kyle Walker is forced to play as goalkeeper for Manchester City in UCL game vs Atalanta

Manchester City were held for a 1-1 draw by a resilient Atalanta side in the UEFA Champions League but it was Kyle Walker who stole the show by the end of all of it. With Ederson injured and Claudio Bravo sent off, Pep Guardiola had no option but to use one of his outfield players as a goalkeeper and Kyle Walker came out as the ‘Chosen One’.

The England right-back even managed to make a save in the match and Twitter enjoyed every bit of his performance between the sticks. Here are some of the best reactions!

Ederson = Injured

Bravo = Red Card In comes Kyle Walker to ‘save’ the day. pic.twitter.com/phhbOWbxNC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 6, 2019

Kyle Walker has now made more saves (1) than Ederson and Claudio Bravo combined (0) vs. Atalanta. Start him at Anfield. 😅 pic.twitter.com/t9eR6Qr2s2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 6, 2019

Kyle Walker is loving it in goal😂 #ATAMCI pic.twitter.com/StgkxPzhYU — Danny Culley (@DannyCulley7) November 6, 2019

Clean sheets in the Champions League this season: Bravo: 0

Adrián: 0

Alisson: 0

Hugo Lloris: 0

Kyle Walker: 1 pic.twitter.com/OxOYkB52ez — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 6, 2019

A Kyle Walker save as goalkeeper 100% save rate

100% clean sheet. More clean sheet in the champions league this season than Alisson + Adrian combined. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Bi40R1pEwM — 🇬🇭armah ひ (@awww_ghostTears) November 6, 2019

Kyle Walker is the only player with 100% saves ratio this season 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JG1oGXNgrO — seyi (@xOluwaseyi) November 6, 2019

Kyle Walker couldn’t look any more scared about going in goal if he tried 😂 pic.twitter.com/aSB0iwlRJn — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 6, 2019

EDERSON SUBBED OFF AT HALF-TIME DUE TO INJURY. CLAUDIO BRAVO SENT OFF. KYLE WALKER IS PLAYING AS A GOALKEEPER FOR MANCHESTER CITY IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. UNREAL SCENES 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x94DDE7VFR — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 6, 2019

Ederson: Subbed at half-time

Bravo: Sent off Manchester City’s goalkeeper: right-back Kyle Walker 🧤 pic.twitter.com/fyLtD5leuc — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 6, 2019

Kyle Walker playing in goal wearing Claudio Bravo’s shirt is something that will be talked about on City European away trips for generations. — Sam Lee (@SamLee) November 6, 2019

Outfield player in goal 😮

Clean sheet for Kyle Walker 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/wu2FTmolVq — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 6, 2019

Pep Guardiola is playing Kyle Walker as a goalkeeper and you wanna tell me he doesn’t have an influence on the Champions League? #ATAMCI #UCL https://t.co/5fU4ub5qFG — Sebbe 🕊 (@Sebbe2704) November 6, 2019

£50m Kyle Walker becomes the third most expensive goalkeeper of all time — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) November 6, 2019