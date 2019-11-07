Real Madrid star breaks Manchester United great’s record to become 2nd youngest UCL hat-trick scorer

Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes scored a perfect hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 6-0 win over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. With his hat-trick, the Brazilian youngster became the second-youngest player to score one in UCL history, surpassing former Manchester United star and the Premier League side’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney.
The 18-year-old opened the scoring in the fourth minute and doubled Madrid’s lead only seven minutes later. Sergio Ramos got on the scoresheet next from the spot before Karim Benzema bagged a brace and Rodrygo completed his treble in the injury time.
With his three goals, the Brazilian (18 years, 301 days) overtook Rooney (18 years, 340 days) to become the second-youngest player to score a UCL hat-trick. Real Madrid legend Raul is still the youngest player to complete a UCL hat-trick at the age of 18 years ad 133 days.
18 años. Hat-trick perfecto.
Rodrygo Goes.pic.twitter.com/HkKQZ2RCPG
— Aegøn (@Kaiser7RM_) November 6, 2019
⚽ ⚽⚽ Rodrygo has become the 2nd youngest player to score a hat-trick in CL history (on his 2nd app in the competition)
18y, 133d Raul v Ferencvaros (Oct 1995)
18y, 301d RODRYGO v Galatasaray (tonight)
18y, 340d Wayne Rooney v Fenerbahce (Sept 2004)
🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/19qB2JAj46
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 6, 2019
3 – Rodrygo Goes (18 years and 301 days) has become the second youngest player in @ChampionsLeague to score a hat-trick, after Raúl González against Ferencvárosi in October 1995 (18y 113d). Heir. pic.twitter.com/xkOq5JICck
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 6, 2019