Real Madrid star breaks Manchester United great’s record to become 2nd youngest UCL hat-trick scorer

Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes scored a perfect hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 6-0 win over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. With his hat-trick, the Brazilian youngster became the second-youngest player to score one in UCL history, surpassing former Manchester United star and the Premier League side’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring in the fourth minute and doubled Madrid’s lead only seven minutes later. Sergio Ramos got on the scoresheet next from the spot before Karim Benzema bagged a brace and Rodrygo completed his treble in the injury time.

With his three goals, the Brazilian (18 years, 301 days) overtook Rooney (18 years, 340 days) to become the second-youngest player to score a UCL hat-trick. Real Madrid legend Raul is still the youngest player to complete a UCL hat-trick at the age of 18 years ad 133 days.

⚽ ⚽⚽ Rodrygo has become the 2nd youngest player to score a hat-trick in CL history (on his 2nd app in the competition) 18y, 133d Raul v Ferencvaros (Oct 1995) 18y, 301d RODRYGO v Galatasaray (tonight) 18y, 340d Wayne Rooney v Fenerbahce (Sept 2004) 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/19qB2JAj46 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 6, 2019