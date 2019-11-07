UEFA Champions League |

Real Madrid star breaks Manchester United great’s record to become 2nd youngest UCL hat-trick scorer

Rodrygo

Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes scored a perfect hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 6-0 win over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. With his hat-trick, the Brazilian youngster became the second-youngest player to score one in UCL history, surpassing former Manchester United star and the Premier League side’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring in the fourth minute and doubled Madrid’s lead only seven minutes later. Sergio Ramos got on the scoresheet next from the spot before Karim Benzema bagged a brace and Rodrygo completed his treble in the injury time.

With his three goals, the Brazilian (18 years, 301 days) overtook Rooney (18 years, 340 days) to become the second-youngest player to score a UCL hat-trick. Real Madrid legend Raul is still the youngest player to complete a UCL hat-trick at the age of 18 years ad 133 days.

 

