Tottenham forward Son Heung-min ‘really sorry’ for Andre Gomes injury

Son Heung-min scored twice for Tottenham in their 4-0 win at Red Star Belgrade and felt it provided the right response in a difficult week.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has apologised for his involvement in Andre Gomes’ horrific injury and says the last few days have been “really tough”.

Son was left visibly distraught after his tackle on Gomes in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton contributed to the midfielder colliding horribly with Serge Aurier and suffering a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

The South Korea international, who received a red card that was later rescinded, was named in Tottenham’s line-up for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade and scored twice in a 4-0 win.

After making it five goals in four European outings this term, Son thanked his Tottenham team-mates and supporters for helping him through a difficult week.

“Of course it has been a really tough few days but I have realised how lucky I am with all the support I have had from the fans and my team-mates,” he told BT Sport.

“I can say I’m really sorry for the accident and the situation but I had to focus for the team and I had to keep going and it was the right response to all the people who have supported me.”

Son scored either side of goals from full debutant Giovani Lo Celso and second-half substitute Christian Eriksen as Tottenham made it back-to-back wins in Group B.

Victory for Tottenham was their first away from home since May 8 and moves them to within one win of a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“It was so important to win this game, especially against a team that are unbeaten at home,” Son said. “We had a good attitude and we scored the goals in the first half.

“It is massive for our confidence. It is a really difficult place to come and we know we can play well in the away games, so we can take these positives forward.”