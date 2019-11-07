Dinamo Zagreb 3-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Tete penalty secures dramatic point for visitors

Dinamo Zagreb threw away a two-goal lead in stoppage time as Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to secure an unlikely point.

Shakhtar Donetsk scored twice in stoppage time to secure a pulsating 3-3 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League Group C on Wednesday.

The hosts had looked like claiming all three points when Luka Ivanusec and Arijan Ademi scored inside the final seven minutes of regulation time to put the hosts 3-1 up, with Bruno Petkovic earlier cancelling out Alan Patrick’s opener for the visitors.

A header from Junior Moraes and then Tete’s penalty with almost the last kick of the game ensured the spoils were shared, though.

Nikola Moro and Marlos were also both dismissed in a remarkable final 20 minutes, and both sides will go into the final two group games level on five points.

Shakhtar started on the front foot and were rewarded with the opening goal after 13 minutes when Patrick slotted in from close range.

Petkovic was denied by Andriy Pyatov soon after, but he got the better of the Shakhtar goalkeeper after 25 minutes, powering in a close-range header from Kevin Theophile-Catherine’s cross.

Marin Leovac then saw an effort deflected onto the crossbar before Moro received a second yellow card for an ugly lunge on Moraes.

Shakhtar’s numerical superiority was wiped out soon after when Marlos was dismissed for a second caution – an incident that galvanised the hosts.

Ivanusec put Dinamo ahead after 83 minutes with a cool finish from 15 yards before captain Ademi prodded home at the back post six minutes later.

The game was far from over, however, with Shakhtar producing a stirring fightback in stoppage time.

Moraes gave them hope with a header three minutes into added time. That set the stage for Tete to slot home from the penalty spot after a VAR review deemed Theophile-Catherine to have fouled Pyatov, who had come forward for a corner.

What does it mean? Breathless finish defies belief

There is unlikely to be a more dramatic finish to a game in this season’s Champions League than the one served up by these two sides. Dinamo will be livid to have thrown away a win that would have given them a three-point lead over their opponents. As it is, they remain level on points with two games left – it is all to play for as both sides chase a likely runner-up finish in the group.

The Shakhtar striker was a handful for Dinamo’s defence all game, making Patrick’s opener with a low cross and then setting up that magnificent finale with a fine header.

Moro’s X-rated challenge

The Dinamo midfielder was shown a second yellow card but should perhaps have been given a straight red for what was a reckless lunge. It is fortunate that Moraes did not suffer a serious injury.

What’s next?

Both sides are back in domestic action on Sunday, with Dinamo travelling to Rijeka and Shakhtar hosting Dynamo Kiev.