Substitute Claudio Bravo makes unwanted history with Champions League red card

Kyle Walker was forced to go in goal for Manchester City at Atalanta as substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo saw red.

Claudio Bravo claimed an unwanted piece of history as he became the first substitute goalkeeper to be sent off in the Champions League in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Atalanta.

Defender Kyle Walker ended Wednesday’s match at San Siro in goal for City after Bravo was dismissed in a remarkable finish.

Pep Guardiola’s men had already been dealt one blow between the posts when star keeper Ederson was substituted at half-time, having reportedly suffered a minor injury ahead of Sunday’s huge Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Bravo was introduced and quickly conceded an equaliser to Mario Pasalic, cancelling out Raheem Sterling’s first-half opener.

City’s hopes of winning and securing their place in the last 16 with two games to spare were then hit nine minutes from time when Bravo caught Josip Ilicic with a rash lunging tackle outside his area and was shown a red card.

It was a unique scenario in the history of the Champions League and saw Walker introduced in place of Riyad Mahrez to take on the gloves, saving the consequent Ruslan Malinovskiy free-kick to protect a point.

Somewhat amusingly, Walker was the only man to make a save for City in the contest, with Pasalic’s goal and Malinovskiy’s set-piece all Atalanta could muster in terms of efforts on target.