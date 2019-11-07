Hansi Flick focused on Borussia Dortmund, not Bayern Munich future

After seeing Bayern Munich beat Olympiacos, caretaker boss Hansi Flick says the focus is on Borussia Dortmund, not his future.

Hansi Flick has no interest in what the future holds for him at Bayern Munich beyond the international break.

Caretaker boss Flick saw Bayern coast to a convincing, if uninspiring, 2-0 win over Olympiacos in his first match since stepping in to replace Niko Kovac, who was dismissed following a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend.

Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick have all been linked with the full-time vacancy.

Flick, though, says his own situation is not important and his focus is purely on preparing Bayern for a huge Klassiker clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

“That does not interest me at all, what happens after Saturday,” he said about his role in quotes reported by TZ.

“I enjoy it because the team works brilliantly. That’s why we are preparing well or Saturday.”

Bayern’s victory secured their progression to the last 16 with Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic on target in the second half after a lacklustre opening.

Flick added: “In the first half we made the wrong decision more often but in the end we were rewarded.

“I’m very happy with the performance. The situation hasn’t been easy for the team. We implemented what we worked on in training.”

Robert Lewandowski has scored in EVERY #UCL & Bundesliga game this season for Bayern (20 goals, 14 games) pic.twitter.com/2B5fuGPRya — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 6, 2019

Thomas Muller was not entirely satisfied with Bayern’s reply to their Frankfurt humiliation and was also reluctant to discuss Flick’s future beyond the weekend.

“We have before the international break the most important game of the season. Such topics do not concern us,” Muller said when asked about Flick.

“I am not relieved. We won dominantly at home but we were lacking a bit in brilliance.”

Olympiacos had Jose Sa to thank for keeping the score to 2-0 and visiting coach Pedro Martins praised the performance of his goalkeeper.

“Bayern pressured us a lot, constricting us on the pitch. We should have been faster in order to escape their stranglehold,” he said.

“They didn’t let us play as well as we did in Piraeus. Thankfully we had Jose Sa to stop them scoring more.

“We lost many balls. I was expecting more from my team. We could have done better.”