Aaron Ramsey brings up Juventus’ 300th Champions League goal

After Aaron Ramsey put them ahead early on against Lokomotiv Moscow, Juventus have now scored 300 goals in the Champions League

Aaron Ramsey scored a landmark goal for Juventus on Wednesday, as his opener against Lokomotiv Moscow marked the Serie A club’s 300th in the Champions League.

Ramsey, making his first start since September, put Juve ahead three minutes into the Group D contest in Russia when he capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Guilherme, who had failed to keep out Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick.

Juve are the fifth team to reach 300 goals in the competition, joining Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in an elite club.

The lead was short-lived for Maurizio Sarri’s side, however, with Aleksey Miranchuk pulling Lokomotiv level with a deft header nine minutes later.