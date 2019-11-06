Slavia Prague goalkeeper slams Lionel Messi, Barcelona for unacceptable behaviour at full time

Slavia Prague held Barcelona to a stunning 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday, but their goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was left disappointed with the behaviour of some players at full time.

According to Kolar, several Barcelona players including Lionel Messi, just walked off the pitch and did not acknowledge the travelling Slavia Prague players, despite the big occasion for some of the team’s stars.

‘We were not very good’ – Valverde on shock Barcelona defeat in Levante

Kolar did however, single out Marc Andre Ter-Stegen as a player who was waiting for him.

“He was waiting for me inside the tunnel,” Kolar said, per iDNES.cz.

“He stopped me and said he hadn’t seen such a good goalkeeping performance for a long time and that it was a pleasure to watch me play well with my feet.

“He waited for me after the match, which I take as the ultimate award. To hear such praise from such a good goalkeeper, I had goosebumps. It was an amazing experience, but some of the other players…

“Messi and the others just left – some of them didn’t even shake our hands. It was sad. We were all looking forward to meeting these big players, we wanted to swap jerseys after the match, but they didn’t behave very well.”