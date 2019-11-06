Arsene Wenger reveals the problem with Barcelona under Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona were unable to beat tiny Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage on Tuesday, heaping even more pressure on manager Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona at times looked uncharacteristically tepid during the game, and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger explained why the club might be losing their mojo.

“(Despite being) leaders of La Liga and their Champions League group… they are playing like a team in crisis, because the play is too slow, without dynamism, and very individualistic in the final metres,” Wenger said on beIN Sports.

“When they lose the ball they could concede a goal on the counter because they aren’t closing down the space for the opponent.”

“Barcelona are an interesting case because they have a history of brilliant collective team play and then they also had Leo Messi who made the difference. Today it seems they play expecting something from Messi.

“Before the music was beautiful, of a fantastic team waiting for Messi to appear. Today they have lost their charisma and you have to ask how much the last two Champions League failures have affected them.

“From outside it seems they’ve lost their charisma.”