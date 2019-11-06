Chelsea star trolls Kepa Arrizabalaga for hilarious UCL own goal against Ajax

Chelsea roared back to draw 4-4 against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday, but perhaps the highlight of the evening wasn’t so much the comeback, but Kepa Arrizabalaga’s bizarre own goal.

The Spaniard became the butt of all jokes after a free-kick from Hakim Ziyech arrowed towards the top corner, only to hit the woodwork, cannon off the goalkeeper’s face and end up in the back of the net.

Fans did their own bit of trolling of the helpless Kepa after the game, but a surprising bit of banter came his way from one of his own teammates in Michy Batshuayi.

Welcome to the memes club bro 🤝🤕 @kepa_46 https://t.co/MoMTzweWQC — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 6, 2019

The reason for Batshuayi’s comment was the fact that the Belgian went through something similar at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where after Belgium had scored against England, Batshuayi’s celebrations went horribly wrong.

The Chelsea striker kicked the ball towards goal, but it hit the post and came back at him, hilariously smacking him in the face. He became an internet meme overnight after the incident, and he clearly isn’t going to let his Blues teammate get away with a similar “crime”.