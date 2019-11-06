WATCH: Maurizio Sarri sends powerful message against racism after Mario Balotelli incident

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has issued a strong response to racist chanting and culture in Italy after Mario Balotelli decided to walk off the pitch after being abused by Verona fans in a recent Serie A match.

In an address ahead of Juventus’ UEFA Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow, Sarri said that there is only one race – “the human race”.

“Unfortunately I smile when you speak about racism in football,” Sarri said.

“That’s because those who are racist at the stadiums are also like this in society, one cannot think that the stadium is a world apart.

“Football has the right technology to stop these people. It’s inadmissible to speak of races in 2019. There is only one race: the human race.”

‘Create laws to arrest racist people at stadiums’ – Sarri

The former Chelsea manager also discussed his plan to counter Lokomotiv in the Champions League.

“There are no simple counter-measures against teams that make great density in front of the defense, otherwise nobody would do it anymore because it would be overwhelmed,” he revealed.

“It’s not easy, unless you can quickly unlock the game. In situations like these, they can often be solved by a single person and we have many players with enormous qualities.

“But I have seen some games played by Lokomotiv at home and they have been more aggressive and proactive. We face a team that has quality.”