WATCH: Barcelona star’s incredible ‘Phil Jones-esque’ header in UCL encounter vs Slavia Prague

Barcelona could only play out a goalless draw with Slavia Prague in a UEFA Champions League group stage match at the Camp Nou. The Catalan giants were heavy favourites to walk away with all three points from the UCL encounter but failed to do so.

While there weren’t many talking points in the match, a couple of instances stood out. First was when Lionel Messi chose against passing to Antoine Griezmann when the latter was free on the edge of the box, which has convinced fans that the Argentine talisman doesn’t like his new teammate.

The second talking point was when Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal decided to channel his inner Phil Jones and play a ‘grounded-header’ to keep his side’s move alive. Watch Vidal’s incredible technique right here.

 

 

 

 

🤔 There was only one way Vidal could keep the move alive… 😂 This HAD to be Skill of the Day 👏👏👏

