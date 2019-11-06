Serie A giants’ manager slams club’s board for signing less experienced players after UCL defeat

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has slammed the club’s board for failing to sign players with experience in the summer transfer window which concluded last month. The Italian tactician was talking after his side’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Conte didn’t look in a good mood and went on to say that apart from Diego Godin, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer, his players haven’t won anything and lack serious experience.

“We have too limited a squad to face both Serie A and Champions League football this season. I mean limited both in terms of numbers and quality,” Conte told Sport Mediaset (via Football Italia).

“Some players have to be on the field constantly and in the long run, you do pay for that. I am furious, because this cancels out all the good work. I am not asking the club for anything, these are the players and we go into battle with these players.

“The club will make its evaluations, I am just saying all of us got it badly wrong when planning for this season. We are in an emergency situation with only three players injured, whereas other teams have injuries and don’t even notice. We notice.

“We are talking about a group of players who, apart from Godin, haven’t won anything. It’s difficult then to deal with a tough situation.

“Who do I call on? Nicolò Barella, who we signed from Cagliari? Or Stefano Sensi, who arrived from Sassuolo? I will always thank the players for giving their heart and soul, and I know that I am asking for the kind of strain that some find it difficult to deal with.

“We can’t let our current position in the table disguise the problems that are there.”