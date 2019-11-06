Ajax star accuses referee of ‘stealing everything’ & ‘destroying’ UCL encounter vs Chelsea

Ajax star Dusan Tadic has slammed referee Gianluca Rocchi for ‘destroying’ their UEFA Champions League encounter vs Chelsea. The Dutch side were leading 4-2 before the referee decided to hand red cards to two of their players, which turned the game on its head as the Blues managed to equalise somehow at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Quincy Promes and Donny van de Beek, along with own goals from Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga had seen Ajax take a 4-1 lead. The Blues hit back through Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta but were still some way from getting the equaliser when two of the Dutch side’s stars – Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were sent off.

Chelsea then scored twice in the next five minutes to level the scores against nine-man Ajax. Tadic, speaking to the media after the match, was furious at the referee and claimed that he ‘stole everything’ from them in the match.

“We were much better,” Tadic said post-match as reported by Goal. “We should just talk about our game because we had 4-1 and everything was under control and then one man steals everything from us.

“Big disappointment, because we should just talk about Ajax and how we play nice football, but we cannot because one guy came and stole everything.

“We saw a situation where there’s a foul on Daley Blind, then it’s not second yellow for Daley Blind, then it’s not second yellow for Joel Veltman, then it’s not a penalty. I have never in my life seen triple punishment, never. But everything starts with a foul on Daley Blind, he was tackled by [Christian] Pulisic I think.

“It’s a big disappointment. I don’t like to make excuses, I don’t like to talk about other people. We should just be talking about how Ajax played much better than Chelsea but we cannot because somebody destroyed our game.”