WATCH: Fans are convinced that this footage proves Lionel Messi doesn’t like Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona came up with yet another disappointing performance as they could only play out a goalless draw against Slavia Prague at the Camp Nou in a UEFA Champions League group stage match. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele started for the Ernesto Valverde-managed side up-front but couldn’t affect the proceedings.

Moreover, a passage of play in the match has fans convinced that Messi doesn’t like his new teammate, who moved to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer window earlier this year. Watch the video and reactions here and decide for yourself!

So the conspiracy is true ,Messi doesnt trust Griezmann 😔 pic.twitter.com/yv5DoHxbkH — 31st. (@theboy31st) November 5, 2019

Messi gets away with not passing to Griezmann but no one cares because his name is not Ronaldo 🤷‍♂️#Valverde #BarcaSlavia pic.twitter.com/TwTRC2YX1E — t 🤝 (@tylermatel) November 5, 2019

Does this prove that Messi hates Griezmann? He did a great job creating the chance all by himself though. pic.twitter.com/eW5ULdrZ2N — Juan Velazquez (@juandirection59) November 5, 2019

How am I supposed to tell my grandkids that ‘unselfish’ Messi decided to shoot here instead of passing to Griezmann? pic.twitter.com/c5bS6DKiCe — Filipe Orlando 🌏 (@MrFilipeOrlando) November 5, 2019

Today be the first day am very very disappointed 😞 in Messi .

Wtf was he thinking 🤔 that he could not pass the ball to griezmann pic.twitter.com/0YV852zloU — 💝Therapist💝 (@Haleema______) November 5, 2019

Wait… Messi didn’t even pass to €140m Griezmann? And people thought Leo hates Antoine was jokes. pic.twitter.com/luBMncQdvk — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) November 5, 2019

Messi and Griezmann only exchanged FOUR passes during 90 minutes tonight. Club de Amigos. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) November 5, 2019

#BarcaSlavia Barcelona Vs Slavia Suarez to Griezmann: Told you Messi doesn’t pass the Ball. You can ask Higuain about it pic.twitter.com/Vvh9VxWw2y — Old man,Money and Hackers – Great Book to Read (@oldmanwin) November 5, 2019

If Griezmann was Suarez here,we all know what messi would do.#BarcaSlavia pic.twitter.com/vSotmUwN5a — Squidward 🦑 (@_____squidward) November 5, 2019

Messi just doesn’t like Griezmann, you can tell my man wanted Neymar instead of him, probably blames him for the Neymar transfer falling through — Don Martial (@Unitedevil1) November 5, 2019