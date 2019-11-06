WATCH: Kepa Arrizabalaga concedes hilarious own goal as ball hits him in the face before going in

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded an unlucky own goal in the thrilling 4-4 UEFA Champions League draw vs Ajax. The Dutch side had taken a 4-1 lead but the Blues fought back to earn, what was a well-deserved point for them. However, it wasn’t before they gave a shambolic first-half performance.

Tammy Abraham’s own goal in the second minute of the match opened the scoring for Ajax but Chelsea were awarded a penalty only a minute later and Jorginho made no mistake in converting from the spot. Goals from Quincy Promes in the 20th minute sent Erik Ten Hag’s men back into the lead.

Ajax were then awarded a free-kick 35th minute, which Hakim Ziyech curled toward’s Kepa’s far post. The ball struck the post and smacked the Spanish goalkeeper in the face before going into the goal. Watch the video right here.

prayers up for Kepa who actually dived on that Ziyech goal! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QxmYDoSPJs — aisha nassanga (@AishaSports) November 5, 2019

Donny van de Beek added to Chelsea’s misery by scoring 10 minutes after the restart as Ajax took a 4-1 lead. However, Daley Blind and Joel Voltman were sent off in the 68th minute and 69th minute respectively which made it much easier for Chelsea to make a comeback. Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Reece James scored to help their side get at least one point from the encounter.