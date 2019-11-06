UEFA Champions League |

Twitter reacts in shock as Chelsea come back from 4-1 down to equalise vs nine-man Ajax

Chelsea came back from 4-1 down to manage a draw vs Ajax in a UEFA Champions League group stage match at Stamford Bridge. Ajax had taken a 4-1 lead in the match by the 55th minute and few had given them the chance to make a comeback. But the Dutch giants were shown two red cards and the Blues took full advantage of the situation to come back in the encounter.

Tammy Abraham’s own goal opened the scoring for Ajax but Chelsea were awarded a penalty only a minute later and Jorginho made no mistake in converting from the spot. Goals from Quincy Promes and Donny van de Beek along with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s own goal saw Ajax take a 4-1 lead.

However, Daley Blind and Joel Voltman were sent off in the 68th minute and 69th minute respectively which made it much easier for Chelsea to make a comeback. Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Reece James scored to help their side get at least one point from the encounter. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the enthralling encounter.

 

Comments