Twitter reacts in shock as Chelsea come back from 4-1 down to equalise vs nine-man Ajax

Chelsea came back from 4-1 down to manage a draw vs Ajax in a UEFA Champions League group stage match at Stamford Bridge. Ajax had taken a 4-1 lead in the match by the 55th minute and few had given them the chance to make a comeback. But the Dutch giants were shown two red cards and the Blues took full advantage of the situation to come back in the encounter.

Tammy Abraham’s own goal opened the scoring for Ajax but Chelsea were awarded a penalty only a minute later and Jorginho made no mistake in converting from the spot. Goals from Quincy Promes and Donny van de Beek along with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s own goal saw Ajax take a 4-1 lead.

However, Daley Blind and Joel Voltman were sent off in the 68th minute and 69th minute respectively which made it much easier for Chelsea to make a comeback. Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Reece James scored to help their side get at least one point from the encounter. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the enthralling encounter.

From 4-1 to 4-4. Unbelievable scenes. Chelsea equalizes through Reece James. #CHEAJA pic.twitter.com/EoZUFT1FL5 — Bad influence (@Davidchibike) November 5, 2019

Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax

Juventus 1-2 Ajax

Spurs 0-1 Ajax

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax When Ajax come to your house, Ajax come to play. 😤 ✖️✖️✖️ pic.twitter.com/tLIRuMmZdT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 5, 2019

Chelsea fans after that Ajax draw be like : Bring more transfer ban #CHEAJA pic.twitter.com/VQfwH0pRTB — shaggy🤴🏽 (@_MrPatryk) November 5, 2019

If Man United were handed the two penalties that Chelsea got, Rashford would have missed one and Martial, the other one — Jr. (@juniormufasa_) November 5, 2019

Chelsea making London proud again ! pic.twitter.com/Hif8KdQkQE — Chelseaista (@Chelseaista_cfc) November 5, 2019

Talking of “luck” – Chelsea scored two hash own goals for Ajax – Ajax also had two red cards for Chelsea Full time: Chelsea 4:4 Ajax No complains…. We move!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥#CHEAJA — KB 🎭🇬🇭♂ (@kwamebenaiah) November 5, 2019

The referee in the Chelsea vs Ajax game tonight pic.twitter.com/2c5PSqc2zD — PurelyFootball UK (@PurelyFootball) November 5, 2019

#CHEAJA Manu and Arsenal fans after checking Chelsea final results on live scores hahahahahhaah pic.twitter.com/ijk1VURhN7 — I Smile Like JACKIE CHAN 😄 (@A_Nimiyoe) November 5, 2019

Weird feeling after that game as a Chelsea fan. So happy we came back. So upset we didn’t win. Still angry about the 4 mins added time. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) November 5, 2019

Azpi should permanently be playing LB for us, while James Reece takes over RB, and Alonso be made the substitute goalkeeper for Chelsea Under 23 female team. — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) November 5, 2019