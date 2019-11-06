Antonio Conte turns on Inter management with ‘planning’ outburst after Dortmund defeat

Inter collapsed in the second half against Borussia Dortmund, something Antonio Conte suggested is because of poor squad planning.

Antonio Conte turned his anger on the Inter board after his side lost 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, claiming he is being held back by poor planning of his first-team squad.

The Nerazzurri were 2-0 up at half-time at Signal Iduna Park through goals from Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino but collapsed in the second half in emphatic fashion.

Two goals from Achraf Hakimi and one from Julian Brandt secured Dortmund’s win, which lifts them to second in Group F, three points ahead of Inter and one behind leaders Barcelona.

Inter similarly led at half-time against Barca on matchday two but went on to lose 2-1, meaning they are now in need of a win at Slavia Prague and a result against Ernesto Valverde’s side at Camp Nou on matchday six to have a good chance of going through.

Rather than blame his players for a poor second-half performance, though, Conte instead accused the club of failing to plan sufficiently for a season of competing for the Serie A title while aiming for the Champions League knockout phase.

“The same thing happened that happened in Barcelona. It was even worse because we were ahead by two goals,” a fuming Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

“Sorry – they tell me to talk about the same things, to smile when I go on TV. Honestly, I don’t feel like commenting on the second half. There were too many extenuating circumstances and too many excuses.

“I hope games like these will make people understand these things. I just have to thank the boys for what they’re giving me at the moment.

“We’re always touching on the same topics. Of course, this defeat irritates me and I hope it irritates my players. The management could come out and say something. At the beginning, we made a plan, but it could have been planned much, much better.

“We must try to improve. We can put anyone in trouble if we work hard, but I’m annoyed to have to say the same things all the time. It’s not a question of the club: things are always done together here, important mistakes have been made. Draw your own conclusions.

“We cannot manage Serie A and the Champions League in this condition. We have our faults because we’ve conceded too many comebacks, but what can I say to players who have played in six games in a row?

“We are Inter, so we must all look at ourselves and realise we are… actually, I was going to cause controversy again, but no, stop me talking now. I am really p***** off, because we cannot do more than this. We’ve reached the limit.”