Lyon 3-1 Benfica: Memphis Depay continues fine Champions League form in home win

Memphis Depay scored in a fourth successive Champions League match as Lyon overcame Benfica 3-1 in Group G on Tuesday.

Lyon’s resurgence under Rudi Garcia continued as the Ligue 1 club recorded a 3-1 Champions League triumph over Benfica.

Having lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Lisbon, Lyon put themselves in control when they moved into a 2-0 lead after 33 minutes of Tuesday’s Group G encounter.

Depay’s strike saw him become the first Lyon player since 2002 to score in four successive Champions League fixtures, with Joachim Andersen having headed the hosts into an early lead.

Substitute Haris Seferovic dragged Benfica back into contention with a VAR-awarded goal, but Lyon restored their two-goal cushion through Bertrand Traore, his superb effort in the final minute making sure Garcia’s side moved within two points of group leaders RB Leipzig, who had won at Zenit earlier in the day.

Lyon went ahead within four minutes – Andersen meeting Leo Dubois’ wonderful first-time cross and powering in the opener.

Benfica were dealt a further blow soon after, Ferro taken off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment for a head injury sustained in a collision with team-mate Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Garcia’s side had their second just after the half-hour, Depay tucking home on the volley after fantastic work from Houssem Aouar.

Benfica managed to stem the tide prior to the interval, however, and Anthony Lopes had to react swiftly to prevent Chiquinho hauling one back and then denying Seferovic after the interval.

With Depay subbed off at half-time due to injury, Jeff Reine-Adelaide almost curled in a sensational third for Lyon before Seferovic struck in the 76th minute, with the goal awarded after a check for offside.

However, it was another replacement in Traore who had the final say, leaving Benfica planted to the bottom of Group G.

What does it mean? Garcia surely starting to win Lyon’s fans over

To say Garcia’s appointment was not popular with Lyon’s support would be an understatement.

However, after two disappointing results to start his tenure, the ex-Marseille coach has now won three on the spin, with Lyon scoring eight goals in the process. Carry on like this and the fans will be fully on his side soon enough.

Depay in the mood

Forward Depay has enjoyed a brilliant run of form so far this campaign and has now become the first Lyon player since Sonny Anderson 17 years ago to score in four successive Champions League appearances.

Benfica’s chances looking slim

Bar Seferovic inspiring a late charge, it was poor display all-round from Bruno Lage’s side, with the Portuguese giants languishing on just three points with two rounds of fixtures remaining in the round-robin stage.

Key Opta facts

– Lyon have lost just one of their last 16 home games in European competition (W8 D7 L1), a 2-3 defeat against CSKA Moscow in last season’s Europa League.

– Benfica have lost eight of their last nine away Champions League matches (W1 D0 L8), scoring just six times while conceding 27.

– Memphis Depay is the first Dutch player to score in four consecutive Champions League matches since Arjen Robben in 2013 (five in a row).

– Joachim Andersen’s opener after just three minutes and 40 seconds was the fastest goal Lyon have scored in a Champions League fixture since September 2009.

What’s next?

Lyon have the small matter of a Ligue 1 clash with Garcia’s former club Marseille on Sunday, while Santa Clara are Benfica’s next opponents in the Primeira Liga.