Erling Haaland makes Champions League history in Salzburg’s clash with Napoli

Erling Haaland became the highest-scoring teenager in a single Champions League campaign with his strike in Salzburg’s clash with Napoli on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Norwegian has taken European football’s premier competition by storm this season, with his 11th-minute penalty at the San Paolo taking his tally to seven goals in just four games.

That moves him above Raul and Kylian Mbappe, who scored six goals for Real Madrid and Monaco respectively in a single campaign while still teenagers.

He is also the fourth player in Champions League history to score in each of his first four appearances, joining Ze Carlos, Alessandro Del Piero and Diego Costa in achieving the feat.

His haul of seven goals, however, is two more than any other player has scored in their opening four games in the competition.