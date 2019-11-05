Alisson reveals what he is annoyed about at Liverpool this season

Alisson Becker may be considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but the Brazilian isn’t one to rest on his laurels one bit. The shot stopper has revealed that despite his success at the Reds, there are still areas where the club needs to improve.

According to Alisson, the fact that Liverpool concede “stupid goals” is a huge problem, and that this annoys the custodian despite them being top of the Premier League standings thus far.

“It annoys me always when we concede,” he revealed to reporters.

“Stupid goals! When we concede that way, it annoys me and the team.

‘We concede bad goals’ – Alisson ahead of Liverpool’s UCL game vs Genk

“We always have a common goal to win the game and keep a clean sheet. You are closer to the victory with a clean sheet and you always have a draw.

“When you concede, the games become more difficult. We need to work better than that if we want to do great things.”

He went on to discuss the plan of action for further matches as Liverpool take on Genk at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

“We can do better in our concentration. Against Genk we conceded late on, so this annoyed me and the team. We need to keep our focus,” he said.

“We need to learn from these moments to make sure it does not happen again.”