Samuel Umtiti back, Ousmane Dembele included in Barcelona squad to face Sparta Prague

Samuel Umtiti could make just his second appearance of the season on Tuesday after the defender was included in Barcelona’s Champions League squad to face Sparta Prague.

The France international received medical clearance to feature in the Champions League clash at Camp Nou after coming through a training session on the eve of the Group F fixture.

Umtiti has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Barca’s last three games.

The centre-back was also sidelined earlier in the 2019-20 season with a foot issue; his solitary outing so far came in a 3-0 away triumph over Eibar on September 19.

Ousmane Dembele is also named in the 18-man party. The forward was not involved in Saturday’s shock 3-1 LaLiga loss to Levante, despite being available again after serving a two-game suspension.

Asked about Dembele’s absence in a news conference on Monday, head coach Ernesto Valverde said that “everyone always has to earn their place” in the Barca team.

The Spanish champions sit top of a group that also includes Borussia Dortmund and Inter.