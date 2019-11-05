Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker ‘annoyed’ at lack of clean sheets

Alisson has demanded more focus from his Liverpool team-mates after failing to keep a clean sheet in four games since returning from injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is annoyed at the amount of “stupid” goals Liverpool have conceded this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have amassed three clean sheets in 18 matches this term and are without a shutout in their past seven games in all competitions.

Aston Villa’s Trezeguet became the latest player to breach Liverpool’s defence after being left completely unmarked to steer home John McGinn’s free-kick on Saturday.

The European champions recovered from that setback to win 2-1 at Villa Park, but Alisson is frustrated his side are having to do things the hard way.

The comeback kings pic.twitter.com/n99iZQ0hob — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2019

“It annoys me always when we concede,” he told reporters. “Stupid goals! When we concede that way, it annoys me and the team.

“We always have a common goal to win the game and keep a clean sheet. You are closer to the victory with a clean sheet and you always have a draw.

“When you concede, the games become more difficult. We need to work better than that if we want to do great things.”

Alisson has failed to keep a clean sheet in all four matches since returning from a 10-week lay-off due to a calf injury, including in last month’s 4-1 Champions League win against Genk.

Predict how Group E will finish: 1. _______

2. _______

3. _______

4. _______#UCL pic.twitter.com/VTkZ8iCxbh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2019

The Belgian club travel to Anfield on Tuesday and Alisson demanded an improvement from his team-mates.

“We can do better in our concentration. Against Genk we conceded late on, so this annoyed me and the team. We need to keep our focus,” he said.

“We need to learn from these moments to make sure it does not happen again.”

Liverpool boss Klopp can understand Alisson’s frustrations, adding at Monday’s pre-match news conference: “For me, it is more important the other team don’t create.

“If a team score with one shot, it is not nice but it is something we can’t work on. Ali is annoyed without clean sheets, but he is happy as everyone when we win games. We have to score goals.”