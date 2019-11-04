Frank Lampard ‘very happy’ with Chelsea squad as transfer ban appeal date is set

Chelsea’s transfer ban is “a little down my list”, says boss Frank Lampard ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with Ajax.

Frank Lampard insists he is “very happy” with the players at his disposal as Chelsea appeal against a transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

The Premier League side were blocked from signing new players for two transfer windows in February after breaching rules relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

That ban was partially upheld following Chelsea’s initial appeal to FIFA, although the club are still unable to bring in senior players, serving the first part of their suspension in the recent transfer window.

Chelsea were permitted to register players under the age of 16, but the club announced their intention to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the hearing date now set for November 20.

Lampard says he is relaxed about the club’s transfer situation, given how impressively academy graduates Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have taken to life in the first team this season.

Asked for his opinion on the appeal at a news conference ahead of his side’s Champions League clash against Ajax on Tuesday, Lampard said: “I’m very interested, but I don’t know enough about the legal situation to delve.

“It can effect what we can do, but it is a little down my list. We have games against Ajax and Crystal Palace to think about.

“We are on a good run. We will always look to improve if we can, but I am very happy with what I’ve got.”

After losing to Valencia in their opening Group H game, Chelsea have bounced back with consecutive wins over Lille and Ajax.

They are level on six points with Dutch champions Ajax at the group’s summit, but Lampard refuted suggestions the Blues would have one foot in the knockout stages if they overcome Erik ten Hag’s side at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t like to say that,” he added. “I felt at the start it would be tight. We have had two good results and another one would be great for us. But the danger of Ajax is massive.

“After losing the opening game, we have shown a great reaction. It is expected of Chelsea to go through. It is maybe why we had the reaction after Valencia. We need to have the same attitude as the last results.”