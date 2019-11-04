N’Golo Kante in squad for Ajax clash, confirms Frank Lampard

After missing five games through injury, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is back in the squad for the Champions League visit of Ajax.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed N’Golo Kante is available for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Ajax.

The France international has not featured since injuring his groin during the warm-up ahead of his country’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Iceland on October 14.

After missing five games for the Blues, he returned to training on Monday and is in consideration for the visit of Dutch champions Ajax to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard told a media conference: “He is in the squad. It looks like the injuries are clearing up.”

The Chelsea boss, however, was unable to confirm when Antonio Rudiger might return to first-team action.

Rudiger was forced off at half-time in Chelsea’s 5-2 victory over Wolves on September 14, which remains his only appearance for the first team since sustaining a knee injury in April.

Chelsea are level with Ajax on six points at the top of Group H, with Valencia two points further back.