Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus set for ankle tests

Borussia Dortmund could be without a star man for a key Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is in doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Inter due to an ankle problem.

Reus was forced off after just 28 minutes of Dortmund’s 3-0 Bundesliga victory over Wolfsburg.

Dortmund announced on Sunday that the 30-year-old’s chances of playing in the match would “be determined after further analysis on his ankle injury”.

Reus’ replacement, Mario Gotze, scored in Dortmund’s victory that was secured by three second-half goals.

Dortmund sit second in the Bundesliga table, three points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Inter visit Germany on Tuesday for a crucial Group F encounter, with both sides on four points after Antonio Conte’s men beat BVB 2-0 at San Siro on the previous matchday.

With Barcelona already three points clear on top of the group, it could be a battle between Inter and Dortmund for second – a position that would see them reach the last 16.