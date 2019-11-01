Marcelo slams former Real Madrid manager for disrespecting him before 2018 UCL final

In a recent interview with The Players’ Tribune, Real Madrid star Marcelo spoke about various aspects of playing for one of the biggest footballing teams in the world – and he also mentioned how Real Madrid’s former manager and player Jorge Valdano disrespected him prior to the 2018 Champions League final.

Marcelo lifted his third successive Champions League trophy in 2018, as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev. It was also Los Blancos‘ 13th UCL win overall.

Even though the 31-year-old left-back played an important role in his side’s victory, he was apparently not considered as a good player by Valdano, who went on to make some disrespectful claims against him, as per the Brazilian himself.

The following are his exact words:

“A few days before the final, a former Real Madrid player had said something about me on TV that stuck in my head. He’d been asked what he thought about the final, and he said, ‘I think Marcelo should buy a poster of Mohamed Salah, put it up on his wall, and pray to it every night.’“

“After 12 years and 3 Champions League trophies, he disrespected me like this on live TV. This comment was meant to sink me. But it gave me so much motivation.”

The words on Marcelo and Salah are reported to have been Valdano’s, as he was keen to praise the Reds forward while mocking Marcelo.

It turns out the Brazilian had the last laugh, as he lifted his fourth Champions League trophy later that night.