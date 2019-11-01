Real Madrid star reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo correctly predicted the 2017 UCL final

Real Madrid star Marcelo has revealed how former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo correctly predicted the 2017 UEFA Champions League final. Los Blancos were up against Juventus in the final which was played at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff and they went on to win the match 4-1 with Ronaldo scoring a brace.

In his recent article on The Players’ Tribune, the Brazilian left-back revealed how the now-Juventus star was tensed ahead of the final, a fact which eased the other players down. He then went on to reveal that Ronaldo correctly predicted that Madrid will find the game tough in the first half but it will all ease out in the second.

“The 2017 Final against Juventus, the movie plays: The boys are sitting around the table at the pre-match lunch — me, Casemiro, Danilo and Cristiano. Total silence. Nobody saying anything. Everybody just staring at their food. You can hear people’s stomachs making funny noises, you know? But nobody is saying anything. It’s really tense,” Marcelo wrote.

“Finally, Cristiano says, ‘Question, guys.’ We say, ‘Yes, brother?’ Cristiano says, ‘Is it just me who is feeling this pressure in the stomach?’ And everybody replies at the same time, ‘Me too, brother! Me too!’

“Nobody wanted to admit it! But if this guy is feeling it, then we’re all O.K. to admit it, you know? Cristiano is ice-cold. A machine. And even he is shitting himself!

It broke all the tension. Only he could have done that.

“We shouted to the waiter, ‘Brother, please bring us some sparkling water! We need some help to get this food down!’ After that, it was all laughter.

“As we got up to leave for the stadium, Cristiano told us exactly how the match was going to be. He said, ‘In the beginning, it will be difficult. But in the second half, we will win peacefully.’

“I will never forget this. He predicted it.”

Madrid opened the scoring through Ronaldo on the night in the 20th minute but Mario Mandzukic equalised for Juventus seven minutes later as the two sides went into the half level on terms. However, Los Blancos came all guns blazing in the second half and scored three goals to secure their second consecutive Champions League title.