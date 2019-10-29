Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the favourite goal of his career

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his favourite goal in a glittering career which has seen him score as many as 701 goals.

While in conversation with France Football, Ronaldo stated that he is proud to have scored over 700 goals in his career. When quizzed about which strike he thinks is the best of all, the Portuguese picked his overhead goal vs current club Juventus in the UEFA Champi0ns League 2017/18 while he was playing for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo’s goal was his second strike on the night which saw Los Blancos run out 3-0 winners (4-3 aggregate) in the UCL quarterfinal second leg. The former Manchester United star moved to Italy after the 2017/18 season for a reported sum of €100 million.

“Seven hundred goals, it’s an impressive total that makes me all the more proud that few players have reached,” he told France Football.

“If you ask me to choose [a favourite], I would say the goal against Juventus because it’s a goal I’ve been trying to score for years,” Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo: “My favorite goal? I would say the overhead goal against Juventus because it’s a goal that I’ve tried to score for years.” pic.twitter.com/Eci0VcfSqw — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) October 28, 2019