UEFA Champions League |

Fans slam Barcelona stars for leaving Slavia Praha dressing room in a mess following Champions League tie

Barcelona have placed themselves in pole position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Their latest win over Slavia Praha ensured that they remain unbeaten while retaining their top spot in the group. However, fans have now slammed the team for leaving their dressing room in a mess following UCL tie. 

Fans laid into Barcelona after a video of their away dressing room in Prague was released online. The dressing room was left in a messy state with garbage spewed all across the floor. The team was subsequently bashed online for showing a ‘lack of respect’ towards their opponents.

Here are some of the reactions on the incident:

Barcelona had to rely upon an own goal to seal a win against the tricky Slavia Praha. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the Blaugrana early on, before Slavia levelled things up in the fiftieth minute. However, just seven minutes later, matchday one hero, Peter Olayinka deflected the ball into his own net to hand the Spanish giants all three points.

As a result, Barcelona remain top of their group with seven points in three matches. They next face Slavia again in the competition, as they invite the Czech outfit to Camp Nou for the return fixture.

Comments