Barcelona have placed themselves in pole position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Their latest win over Slavia Praha ensured that they remain unbeaten while retaining their top spot in the group. However, fans have now slammed the team for leaving their dressing room in a mess following UCL tie.

Fans laid into Barcelona after a video of their away dressing room in Prague was released online. The dressing room was left in a messy state with garbage spewed all across the floor. The team was subsequently bashed online for showing a ‘lack of respect’ towards their opponents.

Here are some of the reactions on the incident:

This is how Barcelona's squad left their dressing room after their victory against Slavia Prague in the Champions League. No respect. pic.twitter.com/wBqAHNtVPA — The Futbol Page (@TheFutbolPage) October 25, 2019

Barcelona is "messi" 😂 — rrachman (@rrachman16) October 25, 2019

"they have cleaners, whats the problem" 🤦🏻‍♂️ so according to these guys, we can leave trash and stuff everywhere on the street and elsewhere cause wE hAvE cLeAnErs 🤪🤦🏻‍♂️ — O Rei da Selva (@FerreiraDiogo06) October 25, 2019

Even so, it's a sign of respect to the opposing club. Hardly ever a team that leaves the away changing room in poor condition in non-league and the players have to sweep up themselves half the time — Joseph Winskill (@JosephWinskill) October 25, 2019

@FCBarcelona surely you show a little bit of respect by at least leaving the dressing room slightly tidy — Paul Hallam (@paulberryhallam) October 25, 2019

“More than a club” 🤔 — Jose Morales 🦂 (@Jose_Morales18) October 25, 2019

Barcelona had to rely upon an own goal to seal a win against the tricky Slavia Praha. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the Blaugrana early on, before Slavia levelled things up in the fiftieth minute. However, just seven minutes later, matchday one hero, Peter Olayinka deflected the ball into his own net to hand the Spanish giants all three points.

As a result, Barcelona remain top of their group with seven points in three matches. They next face Slavia again in the competition, as they invite the Czech outfit to Camp Nou for the return fixture.