Barcelona ace Lionel Messi missed out on a brilliant, very easy chance to score his second goal for his side against Slavia Praha in the Champions League on Tuesday. His shot from three yards away got saved by the goalkeeper before it went out of the field.

Watch the videos below, to see how Messi missed his chance to score:

Messi really missed this chance 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/JKMcsfBYmW — Khaled Mohamed🇲🇦🇩🇿🇹🇳🇪🇬 (@KMadridista5) October 23, 2019

With the scorecard reading 2-1, and with Slavia Praha looking for a late equalizer, Messi could have made sure of Barcelona’s victory, had his effort gone in.

But he failed to convert an excellent Jordi Alba cross with the goal at his mercy, as you can see in the videos above.

Luckily, the score remained 2-1 in the Catalans’favour until full-time, much to the relief of Ernesto Valverde and co.

Earlier, it was Messi himself who scored the opening goal of the game, right in the third minute.

However, Slavia Praha equalized just five minutes into the second half through Jan Boril, although Barcelona’s anxiety was alleviated to an extent by Peter Olayinka, whose own goal saw the visitors regain the lead in the 57th minute itself.

The final twenty minutes were quite nervy, and it was Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s heroics in front of goal that saved the defending La Liga champions from yet another embarrassment this season.