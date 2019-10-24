Jurgen Klopp unhappy with Liverpool star despite match-winning UCL performance

Jurgen Klopp demands high standards from his Liverpool players, and this was all too evident after the Reds managed to beat Genk 4-1 away from home in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The star of the show was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who seemed to make his inclusion in the starting line up seem worth the risk, but his manager refused to acknowledge the performance after the game as good enough.

“It was absolutely a great moment for him, but I would say with Ox his performance was exactly the same as the performance of the team – the goals were great but all the rest could have been better,” he said to the Echo.

“That’s how it is, but it’s no problem.

Klopp ‘happy with the point, but not with Liverpool’s performance’

“The goals were sensational and very important for us. Wonderful.

“On Sunday, Adam scored the goal, and now Ox has scored two goals. It’s really nice. Absolutely great, a great story.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain showed glimpses of his class after coming off the bench for Liverpool against Manchester United as the English giants chased a goal, and he appeared to be at his best during the midweek UCL clash.

The England International hammered two goals for his team and ensured Liverpool leave Belgium with all three points.