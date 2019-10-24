Reports: Barcelona star racially abused during UCL game, UEFA to investigate

It has been reported that Nelson Semedo became a victim of racial abuse during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Slavia Praha on Wednesday.

Spanish journalist Marcelo Bechler claimed that Slavia Praha fans aimed racially abusive chants at the Barcelona right-back during the match. The Czech side were eventually defeated 2-1 by the Catalans, but the match-result will now take a back seat thanks to the above-mentioned claim from Bechler.

The journalist, who works as a correspondent for Interactive Sport, Radio Itatiaia and Lancenet, was present at the game which was held at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague-Vrsovice, Czech Republic – home of Slavia Praha. As per his tweet shared below, fans aimed racist monkey chants towards Semedo whenever the Barca star went forward to attack.

Estou atrás do gol defendido pelo Slavia Praga. Torcida faz sons de macaco quando Semedo ataca. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) October 23, 2019

On Thursday, Don Balon further reported that UEFA are all set to begin an investigation on the situation. Should the claims prove to be true, it will be interesting to see the stance taken by UEFA towards Slavia fans, as they look to kick racism out of football once and for all.

Speaking about the game, Lionel Messi handed Barcelona a vital lead as early as the third minute after kick-off, but Jan Boril equalized for the hosts in the 50th minute. Seven minutes later, Peter Olayinka’s unfortunate own-goal gave the lead to Barca once again, and the Catalans held on to it until the referee blew his full-time whistle.