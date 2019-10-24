Manchester United renew interest in former Solskjaer signing after he sets UCL record

Manchester United have been put on high alert after the recent performances of a player that their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows all too well.

Erling Braut Haaland has taken European football by storm after his recent exploits in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and his stock has grown even more now after he set a new competition record.

Haaland now has six goals in his first three UCL games which is a record in the tournament. He has now scored in each of his first three appearances in the continental competition, making him just the second teenager to do so since Karim Benzema managed the feat.

All this has put Haaland firmly on the radar of the big boys in Europe, with Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly closely tracking his progress.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the one who handed Haaland his debut, while the 19-year-old was playing at Norwegian club Molde, where Solskjaer was manager at the time.

The son of former Leeds United and Manchester City star Alfe Inge Haaland, football is clearly in his blood, and he has a lot of respect for his compatriot Solskjaer as he has mentioned before.

“He (Solskjaer) has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer.

“He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot.”

“I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football,” Haaland told TV2.