Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi for equalling Cristiano Ronaldo & Raul’s UCL record

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has hailed Lionel Messi for his record-breaking outing against Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League.

The Barcelona talisman opened the scoring for the La Liga giants in the third minute of the match and with this goal, he became the first player in UCL history to score in 15 consecutive seasons of the tournament.

Moreover, Messi even equalled the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid legend Raul of scoring against most different opponents in the Champions League. The legendary trio has scored against 33 teams each in Europe’s premier competition.

While talking to the media, the Barcelona manager was full of praise for Messi and termed him a ‘player who can decide any game’.

“He’s the player who can decide any game. Every day we see him he’s even better. One more record for the incredible Leo. They are easy to say, it seems natural, but it is very difficult to achieve,” Valverde said in the post-match press conference.

That Leo #Messi strike moments ago has tied him with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul for most different teams scored against (33) in @ChampionsLeague play!

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#SlaviaBarça pic.twitter.com/DPmHeiCqdZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 23, 2019