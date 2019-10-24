UEFA Champions League |

19-year-old UCL sensation equals Real Madrid star’s record of scoring in first three Champions League appearances

Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland can’t stop scoring. The 19-year-old scored twice in the Austrian side’s 3-2 defeat against Serie A giants and by doing so, he equalled Karim Benzema’s record of scoring in his first three UEFA Champions League games as a teenager.

Haaland broke multiple records against Napoli as he also became the first-ever player to score six goals in his first three UCL games. Moreover, he also became the first teenager to get to six goals in a UCL season, and he has only played three matches.

He is also the current top scorer of the UCL 2019/20 season and with half the group stage still left, expect the forward to score even more goals.

 

Comments