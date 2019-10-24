Barcelona star slams teammates for sub-par performance in UCL win vs Slavia Prague

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has slammed his teammates for failing to live up to the mark in the La Liga side’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Slavia Prague.

The Catalan giants had to depend on an own goal to take all three points from the Czech side as Lionel Messi’s opener in the third minute was cancelled out by Jan Boril in the 50th minute. Speaking after the match, Ter Stegen was quick to point out that the team wasn’t up to the mark tactically.

He even highlighted how he was left alone for the goal Barcelona conceded, which ‘can’t happen’ to them. The German shot-stopper refused to talk about manager Ernesto Valverde’s tactics, saying it’s an ‘internal matter’.

“We did not play at the level we wanted but thankfully we got the three points, which is the most important thing,” Ter Stegen told Movistar Plus.

“It is necessary to talk about some things. We have to do it between ourselves, I will not say it here, but there are things to improve – a few of them.

“This is an internal matter as well (Valverde’s tactics), I don’t want to do it here. I would like to talk to those who were on the field first. They scored against us right on the first chance of the second half. This can’t happen to us, I was quite alone.

“He doesn’t do anything special, he takes a pass and it’s just ahead of the goal. We have things to improve, that’s a tactical thing that we didn’t go back to 100 per cent. That’s it, things that happen during a game.

“On a personal level I always want to be there. If I can help the team, even better. In the first half we had chances against us in which we were not well placed but these are things that happen.

“We want to keep the advantage there because we got a difficult group. We are ahead, we want to win the next game to get ahead a little more.”